Survey: Luxembourgers Favor Strict Tobacco Rules

A new poll by Ilres shows overwhelming public support in Luxembourg for tougher tobacco controls, with 85% of residents backing a ban on advertising—including 75% of smokers themselves. The survey, published by Fondation Cancer, also found strong backing for removing cigarette vending machines (78%), reducing points of sale (71%), and nearly three-quarters of respondents in favor of raising prices.

The findings come as the European Commission pushes for harmonized excise duty increases across the EU, a move Luxembourg has resisted. Finance Minister Gilles Roth warned in October that the proposed tax hikes were “excessive” and risked disrupting existing price levels, arguing that aligning duties across member states could create “unequal treatment.” Cigarette sales remain a major revenue stream for Luxembourg, with 5.08 billion sticks sold in 2024, though KPMG estimates 88% were consumed abroad.