JTI No Longer Sponsoring The British Museum

The British Museum told The Guardian that it did not renew its 15-year sponsorship deal with Japan Tobacco International after government officials raised concerns that the partnership could breach the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which prohibits promotion of smoking products. The deal expired in September and JTI’s name was removed from the museum’s website.

The move follows years of criticism from campaigners, including a 2016 open letter signed by 1,000 people calling the sponsorship “morally unacceptable.” A report by the University of Bath’s Tobacco Control Research Group described the deal as part of JTI’s lobbying strategy, which still sponsors the Royal Academy of Arts and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Critics, including Labour MP Dr Simon Opher, said cultural institutions should not “legitimize an industry that profits from harm.”

The museum said it was grateful for JTI’s support, noting sponsorship helps secure financial stability and accessibility. However, the decision underscores ongoing controversies over corporate funding in UK cultural institutions, with the museum’s £50m deal with BP in 2023 still drawing protests from climate activists and scrutiny from the sector’s new code of ethics. Members of the Museums Association, an industry body, voted last month to adopt a code of ethics that expects museums to transition away from sponsorship by “organizations involved with environmental harm (including fossil fuels), human rights abuses, and other sponsorship that does not align with the values of the museum.”