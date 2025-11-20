AIR Launches ‘Crown Switch’ in Germany

AIR Limited announced today (November 20) that its flagship Al Fakher brand has officially moved into the portable vape category with the launch of its Crown Switch device in Germany. Sold online via shisha-world.com, “Crown Switch is Al Fakher’s first rechargeable pod-based vape system using disposable pods and designed without ceramics or heavy metals, differentiating it from traditional coil-and-wick devices.”

The product is powered by Greentank Technologies’ Quantum Vape platform and Coldstream cooling system, developed through a strategic partnership formed earlier this year. AIR says the technology delivers a colder, smoother, and more flavor-forward vapor experience aligned with Al Fakher’s hookah heritage.

CEO Stuart Brazier said the launch reflects Al Fakher’s push to modernize its portfolio as hookah use expands in Western markets. The company plans a broader international rollout of Crown Switch in the coming months and anticipates accelerating new product development into 2026.