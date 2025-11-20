Brazil Attacking its Own Farmers, Critics Say

The International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA) criticized Brazil for sending an “anti-tobacco” delegation to COP11, pointing out the hypocrisy for the third-largest tobacco grower in the world. In contrast, it pointed to Poland, which reportedly defended its 30,000 growers who held protests in Warsaw ahead of the conference.

“Farmers also highlighted the hypocrisy of reducing European production only to replace it with imports,” the ITGA wrote in its daily update. “In Geneva, Poland’s delegation reinforced these concerns with strong statements defending growers and calling for balanced policymaking.

“In stark contrast, Brazil—where more than 133,000 farming families rely on tobacco—has sent one of the most aggressively anti-tobacco delegations, showing little regard for the livelihoods at stake in its own domestic sector.”

Romeu Schneider, vice president of Afubra (the Tobacco Growers’ Association of Brazil), voiced his opposition to the Brazilian government’s tobacco policy. “Brazil should never have ratified the FCTC, as it compromises national sovereignty and threatens Brazil’s tobacco market, which is valued for its quality and volume and has promoted many social and environmental initiatives in rural communities,” he said. “Tobacco is economically and financially crucial for a developing country like Brazil, yet current policies risk ceding this market to other countries. These measures are deeply concerning and place Brazilian producers in a difficult position, prompting strong indignation from our side.”