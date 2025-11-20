Cambodia Issues Strict Nicotine Ban in Tourism Sector

Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism issued a stringent directive to all tourism service establishments, warning that, beginning today (November 20), businesses distributing, selling, storing, advertising, producing, or importing electronic smoking devices, vaping substances, and shisha will face penalties including written warnings, suspension, or revocation of tourism business licences.

The warning applies to civil servants, contracted officials, and owners or managers of tourism-related businesses nationwide, prohibiting the import, distribution, sale, advertising, use, possession, production, or storage of these devices.