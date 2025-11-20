Greece Utilizing Technology to Shield Minors

Greece rolled out three new digital tools this week designed to strengthen enforcement of its bans on selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, following legislation passed in July 2025. The first two tools are registers: one for businesses hosting events with minors and the second, a national register for all tobacco and alcohol retailers. The third tool is a secure digital age-verification mechanism for both in-store and online sales, where buyers verify age via a mobile-scanned QR code, using technology adapted from Greece’s KidsWallet system.

Under the stricter law, businesses selling or offering tobacco to minors face fines of €500–€10,000 and potential license suspension or permanent revocation for repeat violations. Individuals can face fines and up to three years in prison for offenses including selling tobacco to minors or using children to sell tobacco. Advertising restrictions on tobacco products—including vapes—also carry fines of €500–€10,000.