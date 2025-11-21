Boutique Cigar Association to Dissolve

The Boutique Cigar Association (BCA) filed for dissolution November 19, with its volunteer board stepping back to focus on their own businesses. Founded in 2017, the BCA represented small cigar makers producing under 500,000 cigars annually and advocated on regulatory issues, including FDA regulations.

BCA founder Dr. Gaby Kafie emphasized the importance of industry unity and encouraged its supporters “to get behind the other industry trade associations: Cigar Association of America (CAA), Cigar Rights of America (CRA), and the Premium Cigar Association (PCA). “This is not an end. This is a new chapter, one built on unity, clarity, and shared purpose,” Kafie said.