Tabacalera USA Announces Executive Changes

Tabacalera USA recently announced several key leadership moves across its retail and distribution businesses, as first reported by Halfwheel. Brad Winstead, former CEO of JR Cigar, has been named CEO of Casa de Montecristo and Santa Clara, Inc., replacing Sherri Sieminski, who, according to Halfwheel, is no longer with the company. Nicolas Maslowski, previously JR Cigar’s e-commerce COO, now serves as CEO of JR Cigar.

JR Cigar remains the company’s flagship retail brand, while Casa de Montecristo represents its higher-end physical store network, and Santa Clara, Inc. handles wholesale distribution to other retailers.

Javier Estades, Tabacalera USA’s president and CEO, said the changes reflect the “success and versatility of these leaders” and reaffirm the company’s focus on delivering premium products, innovative programs, and strong service across its retail and trade operations.