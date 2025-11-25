Survey Challenges Perceptions on Youth Access to Pouches

Despite extensive media reporting about online and social media enabling youth access to nicotine pouches, survey data suggests that brick-and-mortar stores are a much more common source for minors in the UK. A new survey by Haypp found that two-thirds of Brits believe minors find it easier to buy nicotine pouches online than in physical stores. However, the Nicotine Pouch Report shows the opposite: 56% of under-18s who admitted purchasing pouches said they bought them from corner shops, 17% from supermarkets, and 31% via friends. Only 21% reported buying online.

Currently, UK law does not prohibit the sale of nicotine pouches to under-18s, a loophole set to close under the forthcoming Tobacco and Vapes Bill. While reputable online retailers use strict digital age verification, many physical stores fail to enforce checks. Haypp is urging all retailers to adopt robust age verification measures to prevent underage sales, stressing that online systems often provide more consistent safeguards than in-person checks.