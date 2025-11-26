JT Announces Board, Leadership Changes

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) announced several resolutions from its Board of Directors concerning the company’s new and revised executive appointments, including changes among its Representative Directors. The most notable change is that Takehiko Tsutsui is being promoted from executive vice president of JT International to assume the office as president and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Masamichi Terabatake, who will become the deputy chairperson of the Board. The move will be effective January 1, 2026, subject to ratification at the company’s shareholders’ meeting and approval of the Board of Directors. Tsutsui joined JT in 1997 and has been a vice president since 2012.

The company also announced that Shigeaki Okamoto will become the new chairperson of the Board, appointed Yukiko Uchida to the Board, and announced the resignations of Yukiko Nagashima and current chair Mutsuo Iwai. The Board changes will be effective at the conclusion of the shareholders’ meeting scheduled for March 25, 2026.

In other moves, Adam Vilalta was named senior vice president of marketing of Tobacco Business in Japan with the resignation of Igor Dzaja, and Hisashi Shimobayashi was promoted to senior vice president, Chief Technology & Information Security Officer.