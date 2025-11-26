Kazakhstan to Ease Ban on Hookahs, Not Vapes

Kazakhstan may ease restrictions on hookah use, according to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Sanzhar Adilov. He confirmed that the issue is under review, with a final decision to be made after assessments and public hearings. Officials are considering allowing the import of hookah equipment, permitting hookah use in entertainment venues, and defining a list of substances and conditions for use.

Adilov emphasized that the current ban on vapes will remain in place, with additional measures introduced to strengthen criminal penalties for their sale and transport. “On vaping, our position is clear: increased responsibility and zero tolerance,” he said.