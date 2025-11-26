Labstat Introduces New President

Labstat Inc., a Certified Group company and the world’s largest independent nicotine testing laboratory, announced that it has appointed Scott LaNeve as its new president. LaNeve brings more than three decades of leadership experience across life sciences, diagnostics, and healthcare technology, having held senior roles at Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, and Quest Diagnostics, as well as executive positions in national laboratory networks and technology firms.

In a statement, LaNeve said he was honored to join Labstat, which operates laboratories in Canada, the U.S., and Europe specializing in nicotine, tobacco, and cannabis testing. He emphasized his commitment to advancing Labstat’s role in global tobacco harm reduction by delivering trusted testing and actionable, data-driven insights to clients. Certified Group CEO David Morgan welcomed the appointment, citing LaNeve’s strategic vision and operational expertise as key to reinforcing Labstat’s leadership worldwide.