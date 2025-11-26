Malaysia to Study Effects of IQOS

Malaysia’s Home Ministry recommended that the National Poison Center conduct a study on IQOS, Philip Morris’ heated tobacco product. Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the health effects of the device are not yet known, but an initial study would help prepare the government for future legislation. Speaking at a seminar, he described the product as a “new innovation posing regulatory challenges.” He emphasized that laws on poisons and drug abuse must remain dynamic to address emerging substances.

Saifuddin added that while the device’s marketing campaign advises non-smokers not to start and encourages smokers to quit or switch, the government must be proactive in assessing potential risks. He suggested that legal amendments could be drafted broadly to prevent loopholes.