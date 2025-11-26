Nepal Court Leaves Packaging Warning in Limbo

Nepal’s plan to mandate 100% coverage of tobacco packaging with health warnings has stalled nearly 10 months after its approval, following a Supreme Court interim order. The directive, sanctioned on February 3 by then-Health Minister Pradip Paudel, was set to take effect August 2. It aimed to expand on Nepal’s earlier 90% warning requirement, which won the country international recognition in 2015.

The case was filed by Surya Nepal Company, the country’s largest cigarette manufacturer, which challenged the directive in court. As a result, implementation has been blocked, leaving the Ministry of Health unable to enforce the measure. Officials say the judiciary has become an obstacle to tobacco control efforts.

The Ministry of Health has pledged to revive the stalled directive, stressing the need for dynamic laws to address tobacco’s growing toll.