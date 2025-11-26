Selangor Drafting Policy to Regulate Vape

The Malaysian state of Selangor is drafting a policy paper that could lead to a gradual ban on electronic cigarette use, according to state public health and environment committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin. She said the policy will align with the Tobacco Product Control Act for Public Health 2023 (Act 852) and take into account market realities, public health impacts, and enforcement needs. The announcement was made during the Selangor state assembly sitting in Shah Alam in response to a query about prohibiting vapes.

Jamaliah said the state government has already begun engagement sessions with stakeholders, including the Selangor State Health Department and local authorities, to discuss implementation. Initial steps include removing vape-related advertisements and promotional signage at retail outlets across the state. She emphasized that enforcement will be strengthened through cooperation between state agencies, local authorities, and federal bodies.

The state also plans to expand awareness campaigns targeting youths, highlighting the risks and harmful health effects of vaping. Advocacy programs will involve secondary schools and universities through carnivals, talks, and interactive sessions. Health clinics will be equipped with support hotlines and nicotine addiction screening services to assist individuals seeking to quit vaping.