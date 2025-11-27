Half of Thai Smokers Have Undiagnosed Diabetes, Doctors Warn

Doctors in Thailand have raised alarm that more than 700,000 smokers are living with diabetes, with nearly half unaware of their condition, according to last year’s Thai Health Examination Survey conducted by Ramathibodi Hospital alongside the Ministry of Public Health and other health agencies.

The survey found 6.1 million Thais have diabetes. Of the 779,060 smokers with the disease, 377,542 are undiagnosed, and 42,099 know they have diabetes but are not receiving treatment. Only 133,027 are listed as maintaining good control of the disease.

Dr. Prakit Vathesatogkit of the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation highlighted that smoking increases the risk of diabetes by 30–40% and worsens blood-sugar control, accelerating complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, nerve damage, vision loss, and poor circulation.