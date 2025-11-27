Mexico Committee Criminalizes Vape Sales

A congressional committee in Mexico approved an initiative that would impose prison sentences of one to eight years and fines of roughly 11,000 to 226,000 pesos ($594 to $12,204) for the “marketing and promotion of vapes and electronic cigarettes.” The ruling advanced with 27 votes in favor, eight against and one abstention, amid procedural complaints from opposition lawmakers.

Opposition parties—PAN, PRI, and Movimiento Ciudadano—rejected criminal sanctions for people who purchase or possess vaping products, arguing the measure effectively criminalizes users and risks expanding the black market. PRI deputy Ana Isabel González warned that pushing vape sales underground would place youth at greater risk.

Movimiento Ciudadano lawmakers went further, calling the proposal “one of the most punitive rulings” to date. Deputy Juan Ignacio Zavala noted that the initiative allows prison time even for those who acquire an e-cigarette. His colleague Amancay González argued that sentences of up to eight years would exceed penalties for selling drugs like cocaine.

But Morena deputy Fernando Castro defended the reform, insisting it targets clandestine sellers rather than consumers and seeks to protect public health.

The initiative now proceeds to the Lower House’s Board of Directors for further discussion.