EU Document Leak Raises Questions Over COP11 Push

According to The European Times, industry observers are questioning the EU’s conduct at the WHO’s COP11 meeting after a leaked document showed Brussels pushing for far stricter language on novel nicotine products than member states had approved.

“A leaked internal document later revealed that EU officials had encouraged the delegation to support language promoting prohibitions or strict limitations on all novel nicotine products,” the article said. “Once the document circulated among delegations, several member states described the situation as a procedural breach and questioned whether the Commission and the Danish EU Council Presidency were attempting to secure outcomes in Geneva that lacked consensus among governments at home.”

WHO officials and aligned NGOs advocated sweeping restrictions on vapes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches, including flavor limits, packaging rules, environmental mandates, and broader liability tools. According to the leaked text, EU officials privately urged support for prohibitions or severe limits on manufacturing, import, sale, and use of all emerging nicotine products—despite such wording having been removed from the EU’s formal mandate during internal negotiations.

Many of the most restrictive COP11 proposals were ultimately scaled back or made voluntary, with broader measures postponed to COP12 in 2027. However, the controversy has intensified scrutiny over the EU’s role within WHO processes and the transparency of its negotiations on nicotine policy, according to The European Times.