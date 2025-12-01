Imperial Offers Video Series to Battle Public Misconceptions

Imperial Brands launched a new video series aimed at addressing the common misunderstandings associated with next-generation nicotine products (NGP) like vapes and pouches. The company’s Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) survey shows widespread confusion about the risks of NGP)s, with 63% of young people and 53% of adult smokers wrongly believing vaping is as harmful or more harmful than smoking.

Imperial Brands Science says such misconceptions weaken the public-health potential of NGP and offers the series to tackle claims that vapes are unregulated, cause “popcorn lung,” or are as harmful as cigarettes, and clarifies differences between passive vaping and passive smoking.

Dr. Thomas Nahde, Imperial’s Head of Harm Reduction and Engagement, said misinformation is discouraging some smokers from switching to potentially less harmful alternatives. The videos aim to make the science more accessible and promote evidence-based discussion.

Find out more about NGP myths and misconceptions on the Imperial Brands Science website’s dedicated page.