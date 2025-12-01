JTI to Open New Romanian Factory in 2027

JTI Romania announced it will build a new state-of-the-art factory in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County, replacing its space-constrained Bucharest plant. Groundwork is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with completion slated for 2027.

The Bucharest facility currently exports 75% of its output to more than 70 countries, making it one of JTI’s key European production hubs. Senior VP Philip Livingston said the investment supports JTI’s drive to optimize its global manufacturing footprint, while factory lead Klaus-Walter Thul highlighted continual upgrades since operations began in 1994.

JTI has invested heavily in Romania, including €25m in 2012 and a €60m program launched in 2021. The company employs 630 staff at the Bucharest factory and more than 1,500 nationwide.