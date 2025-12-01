Korean Lawmakers Advance Bill to Reclassify Synthetic Nicotine

South Korea’s National Assembly Judiciary Committee on November 26 approved an amendment to the Tobacco Business Act that would classify liquid and synthetic-nicotine e-cigarettes as tobacco, closing long-criticized regulatory gaps. The measure heads to a plenary vote on November 27 after nearly a decade of debate.

The bill expands the definition of cigarettes to include products “manufactured from nicotine,” while excluding pharmaceutical nicotine products. To protect existing vape retailers from abrupt shutdowns, it grants a two-year suspension of distance rules for newly designated tobacco shops and urges government support for workers transitioning out of the sector.

Lawmakers also recommended considering temporary tax relief as the new classification takes effect. Revisions made in committee shorten the rollout period to four months, require risk assessments for existing inventory, and set the taxable moment at manufacture or import.

Finance Minister Koo Yoon-cheol said the government will begin risk assessments ahead of implementation to minimize disruption.