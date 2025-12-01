Luxembourg-based snus producer Heintz Van Landewyck criticized the country’s new anti-tobacco legislation, which effectively removes snus from the domestic market despite not explicitly banning it. The law, approved in late October, limits nicotine in snus pouches to just 0.048 mg per pouch—roughly the amount naturally found in two aubergines (eggplants)—making the product unappealing to consumers seeking nicotine.

Georges Krombach, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, warned that the legislation will push consumers to buy snus online, fueling the black market. He described the situation as an “industrial nightmare,” noting that the company had recently invested over €1 million in tax-compliant machinery for domestic production.

Heintz Van Landewyck had supported age restrictions, warning labels, a nicotine range of 6–16 mg per pouch, and excise taxes, but the new limits force the company to relocate domestic production abroad, with a new factory planned in Trier, Germany.

While the Alternative Democratic Reform Party (ADR) and Pirate Party echoed concerns about market disruption, other lawmakers, including CSV MP Françoise Kemp, stressed that nicotine is addictive and warned that flavored products pose risks to youth.

Krombach expressed hope that Luxembourg might reconsider the nicotine limit to allow legal domestic sales, rather than driving consumers to foreign online sources.