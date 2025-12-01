Russian Deputies Call for Complete National Vape Ban

A group of State Duma deputies proposed amendments to completely ban the sale of vapes and e-liquids in Russia, while also introducing stricter penalties for illegal trafficking and involving minors in nicotine use. The amendments, prepared by deputies led by Yaroslav Nilov, Yana Lantratova, and Nina Ostanina, have been submitted for consideration to relevant working groups and reviewed by RBC.

The proposal is linked to the second reading of a bill on licensing the retail trade in tobacco and nicotine products. Deputies highlighted that the ban aligns with President Vladimir Putin’s call for radical measures to protect children and young people from vaping risks. The amendments were sent to multiple inter-factional working groups focusing on public health, moral education, and the protection of traditional Russian values.

The initiative has been framed as a long-overdue measure to safeguard public health, according to Lantratova, who emphasized that partial restrictions are insufficient. The current bill, submitted by the government in September 2025, sets a licensing framework for retail sales of tobacco and nicotine products, with unlicensed sales prohibited from September 1, 2026, and a transition period until September 1, 2027. The Ministry of Finance has also proposed giving regional authorities the power to impose local bans on vape sales, notifying the Federal Service for Alcohol Tobacco Control accordingly.