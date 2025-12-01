WHO Urges Vietnam to Ban Vapes and HTP Investment

The World Health Organization recommended that Vietnam explicitly classify e-cigarette and heated tobacco trade as prohibited sectors in its amended Investment Law, leaving no exceptions. The call comes as the law is under parliamentary review, with the draft currently not listing these products as banned.

WHO warned that the omission contradicts National Assembly Resolution 173, effective January 2025, which already prohibits the production, trading, and import of these products. The agency stressed that a clear, comprehensive ban is essential to protect public health and prevent regulatory loopholes.

Data from Bach Mai Hospital indicate a 70% drop in emergency visits related to new-generation tobacco since the ban. WHO and Vietnam’s Ministry of Health oppose proposals allowing production for export, citing risks of smuggling and enforcement challenges.