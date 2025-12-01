Zimbabwe Nears $1.1B From Tobacco Exports

Zimbabwe earned $1.1 billion from 201.4 million kg of semi-processed tobacco exported between January and November, according to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. This compares with $1 billion from 208.4 million kg during the same period last year.

The Far East remained the top buyer, taking 89.1 million kg worth $630.7 million at an average $7.08/kg. Africa followed with 33 million kg valued at $154.6 million, while the Middle East bought 30 million kg for $88 million. The EU imported 27.2 million kg at $5.83/kg, and Europe purchased 12.8 million kg at $5.09/kg. The Americas bought 9.1 million kg, and Oceania, though a small buyer, paid the highest price at $8.45/kg.

Tobacco remains Zimbabwe’s top agricultural export and key foreign currency earner, generating $1.3 billion in 2024 and contributing roughly 30% of total exports.