Charlie’s Holdings’ New Factory to Serve Texas Market

Yesterday (December 1), Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. announced the opening of its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Huntington Beach, California, which will exclusively produce the company’s own brands, including the Pachamama 25K line. The move ensures full compliance with Texas’ new law banning certain vape products imported from China and other restricted countries.

“We originally expected our US-filling facility to mitigate Far East shipping delays and to lessen tariff costs, but Texas’ new domestic manufacturing requirements have also created a massive sales opportunity for Charlie’s,” Charlie’s president Henry Sicignano III, said. “Demand is so great, we now plan to devote 100% of our current U.S. manufacturing capacity to the state of Texas; if all goes well, and if we expand our U.S. manufacturing initiative in the coming months, we believe Texas could double Charlie’s sales forecasts for 2026.”

This week, 300 retail accounts across Texas will begin receiving shipments of Charlie’s U.S.-filled disposables.

“To my knowledge, Pachamama is the only vapor products brand that has been on the market for more than a decade and is now fully compliant with Texas domestic manufacturing requirements,” said Ryan Stump, Charlie’s co-founder and Chief Operating Officer.