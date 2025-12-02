Kenya Stays Defamation Case Based on ‘Tobacco Bribes’

Kenya’s Court of Appeal temporarily halted the defamation case filed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula against the BBC, which he accused of defaming him in the 2015 documentary Panorama: The Secret Bribes of Big Tobacco. Wetang’ula seeks damages and costs over allegations that British American Tobacco bribed him while he served as Bungoma Senator.

The BBC argued that continuing the High Court case would undermine its appeal and block access to crucial evidence from UK courts. Wetang’ula opposed the request, calling it procedurally flawed and delayed.

The appellate court agreed the BBC raised an arguable point, noting the delay was not excessive and emphasizing the constitutional right to a fair trial. It granted the stay, pausing the High Court proceedings until the appeal is resolved, with costs to follow the outcome.