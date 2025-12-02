Malaysian Raid Seizes $2.7M in Illicit Vapes

Malaysia’s Customs Department detailed the seizure of more than RM13 million ($2.7 million) worth of illicit vape devices and liquids during an October raid on a storage warehouse in Padang Besar. Officers discovered 719,250 units, including over 211,000 devices and 508,000 liquids, all of which were believed to be undeclared and lacked the required Health Ministry import permits.

The products, imported from China, had arrived via Kuala Lumpur International Airport before being transported to Perlis. A man in his 40s is under investigation, and authorities are probing whether the stock was intended for domestic sale or re-export.