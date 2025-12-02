Supreme Court Told Cannabis Ban is Outdated

Two libertarian advocacy groups — the Cato Institute and Pacific Legal Foundation — filed amicus briefs supporting a petition in Canna Provisions Inc. v. Bondi/Garland, which asks the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the federal marijuana ban under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). They argue that the Court’s 2005 ruling in Gonzales v. Raich, which upheld federal authority over intrastate cannabis activity, is outdated given widespread state legalization and shifting federal enforcement.

A third group, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, has also filed a brief urging the Court to take the case, claiming the CSA’s application to state-regulated, intrastate marijuana markets exceeds Congress’s commerce-clause powers.

A recent federal appeals court decision rejecting a similar challenge reaffirmed that Raich remains controlling — underscoring that only the Supreme Court can revisit the precedent.

The justices will consider the petition at their December 12 conference and announce on December 15 whether they will hear the case. A ruling limiting federal authority over intrastate cannabis activity could have broader implications for federal-state regulatory power, potentially affecting future oversight of nicotine products, heated tobacco, and other controlled substances.