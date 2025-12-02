Young Children Gaining Access to Nicotine Products: Kenyan Survey 

According to the 2024 Data on Youth and Tobacco in Africa survey, Kenya is facing a rise in tobacco experimentation among extremely young children, claiming that smokeless tobacco and roll-your-own cigarettes are reaching children as young as 5 years old. According to the survey, 6.5% of adolescents had tried tobacco at least once, and 2.5% used it within the past 30 days.

Researchers said children as young as 6 had tried manufactured cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and/or shisha, while vape use was found by age 9. Only 5.4% of the youth surveyed reported being denied purchase of e-cigarettes, and 8.7% were blocked from purchasing cigarettes.