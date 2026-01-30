American Lung Association Releases Tobacco Control Report

The American Lung Association released its 24th annual State of Tobacco Control report, grading states and the federal government on policies proven to reduce tobacco use and prevent tobacco-related death and disease. The report states that the federal tobacco prevention landscape has been significantly altered by the effective dismantling of the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health, including the scheduled end of the Tips From Former Smokers media campaign in 2026, which the association describes as a major setback for national tobacco control efforts. The report also evaluates each state’s progress in adopting measures aimed at reducing tobacco use and supporting cessation.

The report gave top overall grades to California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, and Massachusetts. Its worst overall grades went to Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas, followed by Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Tennessee. It said Maine and Montana were the two most improved states.

Read the full report here.