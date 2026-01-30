ATNF Lineup Continues to Grow

The American Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (ATNF) updated its agenda for its 2026 program set for April 20–22, at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia, confirming an additional 18 prestigious speakers from the industry and regulatory world.

ATNF is the nation’s leading annual conference focused on the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries, serving as a global forum for the exchange of ideas among public health experts, government officials, industry leaders, and investors. Formerly known as the TMA Annual Meeting, the conference has been held continuously for more than 110 years, now under the Nicotine Resource Consortium.

ATNF 2026 plans to feature an innovation product showcase and a wide-ranging program examining science, regulation, litigation, and tobacco harm reduction. Agenda highlights include sessions on the use of artificial intelligence in product research, lessons from the FDA’s nicotine pouch pilot authorization program, pathways to meaningful PMTA reform, state and local policy impacts on harm reduction, enforcement and marketplace integrity, litigation affecting smoke-free products, and strategies for communicating harm reduction to adults who smoke. Additional panels will explore women’s leadership in tobacco and nicotine law, streamlining product reviews through smokefree standards, and the evolving role of advocacy in advancing tobacco harm reduction.

