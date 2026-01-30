Australians Seize Machine Capable of Making 3.5M Cigarettes a Day

Australian authorities seized a cigarette manufacturing machine capable of producing 3.5 million cigarettes a day during a raid on a Sydney storage unit linked to an alleged illicit tobacco syndicate, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said. The Rouse Hill facility also contained 7.5 kilograms of loose tobacco, nearly 6,000 vaping device components, and suspected counterfeit packaging. No arrests have been made, and investigations with NSW Police are ongoing.

The seizure comes amid a broader crackdown on illegal tobacco products, with the ABF reporting more than 2.5 billion illicit cigarettes seized nationally in 2024–25 and a federal review estimating illegal products account for at least half of Australia’s tobacco market. NSW Health has also closed 52 stores in recent weeks under expanded enforcement powers targeting suspected illicit tobacco and vape sales.