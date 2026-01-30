New Zealand Approves First Product to Help Quit Vaping

The New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe) approved the country’s first nicotine replacement therapy product specifically indicated to help people quit vaping. Medsafe is recommending Nicorette QuickMist for vapers looking to quit, a product that has been on the market for years for cigarette smokers. Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia Harding said the approval recognizes vaping addiction as a growing issue and cited 2024 survey data showing 20% of Year 12 and 26% of Year 13 students reported vaping in the previous week. The Foundation is also calling for tighter vaping regulations, including halting new specialist vape retailers and restricting general retail sales.