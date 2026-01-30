PCA Announces New Board

The Premium Cigar Association announced the results of its latest Board of Directors election, with Brandon Hayes of Renegade Cigars in Dallas, Paul Copeland of Shore Thing Cigars (Florida and Alabama), and Michael Frey of the CigarBox in Las Vegas, elected to new three-year terms. Teresa Wessling of Georgetown (D.C.) Tobacco and Christian Eiroa of C.L.E. Cigars were re-elected to additional terms. The newly elected directors will be formally approved by the association’s membership on April 16 at the PCA 2026 trade show in New Orleans.

PCA leadership said the association recorded its strongest membership, attendance, and revenue growth in a decade in 2025 and noted increased participation in this year’s board election.