PM Exec Urges Malaysia to Follow Japan’s Lead

A Philip Morris executive is urging Malaysia to adopt a harm-reduction approach to nicotine policy rather than banning vapes and e-cigarettes, citing Japan as a model. Naeem Shahab Khan, managing director of Philip Morris Malaysia and Singapore, called Japan’s framework a “pragmatic harm-reduction pathway,” noting the country legally allows heated tobacco products and applies product-specific tax rates. He said Japanese data show cigarette sales fell by about 52% from 2011 to 2023 as smokers shifted to alternatives, arguing that adult nicotine users should have “an equal opportunity to know what is less risky.” Khan warned that “unrealistic” bans could fuel illicit markets, adding that illegal cigarettes already account for about 55% of Malaysia’s sales.