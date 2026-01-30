PMI to Host Q4 and FY25 Webcast February 6

Philip Morris International said it will host a live audio webcast on February 6 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, which are scheduled to be released two hours prior. The listen-only webcast will be hosted by Group CEO Jacek Olczak and CFO Emmanuel Babeau and will include a presentation of results followed by a Q&A session with investors. A recording, slides, and transcript will be available after the event for one year, and the webcast can also be accessed through PMI’s Investor Relations mobile app.