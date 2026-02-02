Bangladesh Bans Tobacco Sales Near Health Facilities

Bangladesh’s Health Ministry directed field-level health authorities to enforce a ban on the sale of tobacco products within 100 meters of hospitals, clinics, and other health facilities, and to ensure these areas remain tobacco-free under recently tightened anti-tobacco laws. The directive follows amendments to the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act that expanded the definition of tobacco products and increased penalties, raising fines for smoking or tobacco use in designated public places to Tk 2,000 ($16.40), while also requiring health facilities to display no-smoking signage.