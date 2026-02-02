FDA Posts New Materials in Zyn MRTP Applications

The FDA posted new materials today (Feb. 2) related to the modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) applications submitted by Swedish Match USA, Inc. for 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products. The documents are available on the Swedish Match USA, Inc. MRTP application webpage. This is the final set of application materials.

Accordingly, FDA is establishing the closing date for the public comment period on these MRTP applications. Public comments must be submitted to Docket Number FDA-2025-N-0835-0001 by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 4 to be considered.

Read the application materials here.