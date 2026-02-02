Philip Morris Egypt Updates Prices

Philip Morris Egypt announced updated prices for its cigarette and heated tobacco products effective today (Feb. 2), saying some products increased compared with July 2025 prices, while others remained unchanged. Merit is now priced at EGP 111 ($2.33) per pack, Marlboro at EGP 102 ($2.14), L&M and TEREA at EGP 82 ($1.72), and HEETS holding at EGP 69 ($1.45). Philip Morris Egypt said the prices can be verified through QR codes on packaging and urged retailers to comply with the official list, marking the company’s first price adjustment of 2026.