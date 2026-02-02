Philippines Customs Busts Illegal Cigarette Factory

The Philippines Bureau of Customs (BOC) shut down an alleged illegal cigarette manufacturing facility in Mexico, Pampanga, after authorities discovered locally made cigarettes branded “Two Moon,” cigarette-making machines, and materials linked to several brands during an operation in Barangay Panipuan. The BOC said similar brands were seized in a recent Batangas operation, suggesting a possible distribution network, while the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Bureau of Immigration are verifying tax stamp compliance and the legal status of six Chinese nationals found at the site alongside 63 Filipinos. Customs officials are inventorying the seized items to assess duties, taxes, and potential violations.