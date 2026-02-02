PM India Fighting Illicit Trade with Intelligence

Illicit cigarettes are not a new problem in India, but they are one that continues to grow, Navaneel Kar, managing director of Philip Morris India, told Statesman News Service. According to Euromonitor International, India is now the fourth-largest market for illegal cigarette consumption in the world after China, Brazil, and Pakistan. To get an idea of how big the problem is, Kar said PM India carried out a large intelligence-gathering exercise in 2025 that covered more than 3,000 shops across 10 states. By also engaging with more than 50 government stakeholders, the goal was not just observation but building reliable intelligence that could, in turn, support enforcement agencies and policy discussions.

Public reports indicate enforcement agencies seized smuggled cigarettes worth about ₹600 crore ($7 billion) in FY25, with data from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence showing the North-East as the largest hub for seizures, followed by Maharashtra–Goa, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

PM India said it is supporting the government’s rollout of a Track & Trace system for tobacco products, drawing on global experience from markets where digital tagging of cigarette packs is used to improve supply-chain visibility and curb illegal trade. The company also “supported capacity-building efforts for over 145 officers from customs and tax departments,” according to Stateman News Service.