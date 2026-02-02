VPZ Announces UK Expansion Plans

UK vape specialist retailer VPZ announced a multi-million-pound investment program to expand domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply-chain controls, and create hundreds of jobs across its retail and logistics network, according to Convenience Store. The plan includes adding a fifth production line at its UK facility, opening 40 new stores in 2026, and establishing a bonded warehouse at its Edinburgh headquarters to support compliance, enforcement, and preparation for the planned vape tax in October. VPZ said the investment is aimed at improving resilience, supporting regulatory requirements, and distinguishing compliant retailers from illegal operators amid record seizures of illicit vapes by authorities.