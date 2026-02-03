Indian Motorcycle Premium Cigars Enter France

Indian Motorcycle Premium Cigars, produced under licence by Phil S. Zanghi III, launched in France under an exclusive distribution agreement with Volutes et Vitoles, according to Halfwheel. The cigars, manufactured at the De Los Reyes factory in the Dominican Republic and available in three blends, went on sale in the French market last week, marking their first availability in the country. Zanghi described France as a key global premium cigar market and said the partnership with Volutes et Vitoles is intended to strengthen brand presence and support expansion across all Indian Motorcycle cigar lines in the region.