Korea to Regulate Synthetic Nicotine as Tobacco

South Korea announced today (Feb. 3) that it will extend full tobacco regulatory controls to synthetic nicotine liquid e-cigarettes from April 24, bringing them in line with conventional tobacco products following amendments to the Tobacco Business Act and National Health Promotion Act. The measures require manufacturers and distributors to include graphic health warnings on packaging and restrict advertising to limited channels, while banning promotional content targeting women or minors or highlighting flavors. The revised framework also prohibits the use of all tobacco and nicotine products, including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco, in designated smoke-free areas, with violations subject to fines of up to 100,000 won ($69). The regulatory expansion, the first major update to the tobacco definition since 1988, aims to close loopholes that previously allowed synthetic nicotine products to be marketed and sold with fewer controls, particularly amid concerns around youth access and public health risks.