Morocco Creates Mandatory Standard for Smoke-Free Products

Morocco will implement mandatory standards for smoke-free nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, muassel, and nicotine pouches, from February 2026, under new rules developed by the Moroccan Institute of Standardization, according to Médias24. The framework introduces requirements covering product composition, labelling, traceability, and safety, and will apply to imports as Morocco has no domestic production of these products.

Consumer groups say the regulations strengthen transparency by requiring detailed labelling, including manufacturer information, ingredients, origin, and production date, while supporting broader legal updates covering emerging nicotine categories such as heated tobacco. Authorities stress the measures are intended to improve consumer protection and market oversight rather than promote product use.