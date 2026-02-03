‘Reverse Spin Bias’ Impacting Vape Studies

A newly published academic commentary highlighted potential inconsistencies in how evidence on vaping for smoking cessation is interpreted, introducing the concept of “reverse spin bias.” Published last month in Research Integrity and Peer Review, authors Renée O’Leary, Giusy Rita Maria La Rosa, and Riccardo Polosa, reviewed 16 systematic reviews published between 2021 and 2025 and found that 13 reported e-cigarettes as significantly more effective than comparators such as nicotine replacement therapy or placebo. However, only three of those reviews ultimately recommended e-cigarettes as a cessation tool, while others either discouraged their use or declined to make recommendations despite reporting positive findings. The authors argue that this disconnect between statistical outcomes and policy-facing conclusions may undermine evidence-based decision-making in public health and clinical guidance.

The paper suggests several mechanisms behind the trend, including discounting positive evidence as low quality without formal evaluation, emphasizing hypothetical long-term risks, and selectively omitting favorable subgroup outcomes. For the vape sector, the findings reinforce concerns that harm-reduction evidence may not be consistently reflected in academic and regulatory discussions. The authors are calling for greater scrutiny from journal editors and peer reviewers to ensure that study conclusions accurately reflect underlying data, warning that failure to address such reporting bias could limit the adoption of potentially effective smoking cessation tools.