Swedish Match Closing Richmond Office

According to a letter to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Swedish Match will be closing its Richmond office April 17, offering the majority of employees the opportunity to relocate to a location aligned with their role and function. Virginia Business magazine reported yesterday (Feb. 2) that Thomas G. Hayes, president of Swedish Match North America, sent a letter last week notifying Virginia Works of the imminent closure as part of a larger restructuring by its parent company, Philip Morris International.

In November 2025, PMI announced plans to restructure in 2026, dividing into two main business units, PMI International and PMI U.S.—along with Aspeya, its wellness business—as it continues to expand its smoke-free portfolio. In a statement, PMI said the Richmond closing is related to changes in its U.S. geographical footprint.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact it will have on our employees and the local community,” the company said. “Centralizing key capabilities and functions in strategic location hubs will help us operate with greater speed, agility, and consumer focus—driving momentum behind our category-redefining brands, ZYN and IQOS as we work to accomplish a smoke-free America.”

Headquartered in Stockholm, Swedish Match AB employs about 1,300 people in the United States. “According to Hayes’ letter, employees of PMI subsidiaries and affiliates Triaga Retail, PMI Global Services Unit, Swedish Match Cigars, Swedish Match North America, and Pinkerton Tobacco Co. are impacted,” Virginia Business reported.