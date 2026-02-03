Vapes a ‘Relentless’ Source of Trash Fires

Ryan Fogelman, a partner at fire suppression firm Fire Rover, said that discarded vape devices are driving a surge in waste and recycling facility fires, as lithium-ion batteries inside the products can ignite when damaged or improperly handled. Fogelman, who tracks fire incidents across the U.S. and Canada, recorded 448 waste and recycling facility fires in 2025—the highest level since he began compiling data in 2016—describing vapes as a “relentless” and growing hazard. He argues that waste operators are increasingly forced to manage safety risks created by improperly disposed vaping products, which are difficult to detect during processing.

In response, several U.S. states are exploring legislative and operational measures to address vape-related waste risks. California lawmakers passed legislation to ban disposable vape pens, partly aimed at reducing litter and fire hazards, while New Jersey has reintroduced an extended producer responsibility proposal that would place disposal and recycling obligations on manufacturers. Meanwhile, pilot take-back and safe disposal initiatives led by the Product Stewardship Institute are underway in states including New York and Missouri, alongside broader industry-backed education and battery recycling programs designed to reduce fire risks and improve end-of-life management of vaping products.