China Cracking Down on Smuggled NK Cigarettes as Demand Grows

China has intensified enforcement against the smuggling of North Korean cigarettes, handing prison sentences and fines to traffickers and expanding investigations to target the entire illicit supply chain, but demand for the products among Chinese consumers remains strong, according to sources cited by Daily NK. Recent cases in Dandong saw smugglers sentenced to two years in prison and fined 200,000 yuan ($41,000), as authorities increased pressure on storage and retail networks, discouraging merchants from handling North Korean tobacco even when legally imported. Despite the crackdown, North Korean cigarette manufacturers are expanding product ranges—introducing slim formats, varied tar levels, and competitively priced offerings—to sustain demand in China, with observers suggesting that continued consumer appetite is likely to keep illicit distribution active despite tighter controls.